Multiple cursors 🖱️

Utilize the awesome Bananas 🍌 ping feature ✨ where you can mark important 🚨 areas with your remote cursor.

Share your screen 🖥️ with anyone 🌈, anywhere 🏝️, anytime 🕗 and collaborate with multiple cursors.

Zero configuration 🚫

No need to sign up, log in, or create an account 🥷. Just share your screen and start collaborating.

Bananas 🍌 creates a unique 🌟 connection url 🌐 for you to share with your friends, family, or colleagues.

These urls should be treated as sensitive information.

Because there are no servers involved (except for the stun, turn and signaling servers that are needed for exchanging the initial connection information), you need to have a way to communicate the url to the person you're sharing your screen with.